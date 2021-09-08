Monsoon activity remains limited as high pressure dominates our weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure is strengthening to the north of Arizona and will limit monsoon activity and allow heat to build over the next several days.

Any thunderstorms that do develop will stay well south of the Tucson metro area.

Plenty of sunshine will allow high temperatures to climb into the low 100s for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

Looking farther into the forecast, we'll see even less monsoon activity and even a little more heat by the end of the weekend and to start next week.

Be sure to protect yourself from the sun and drink plenty of water over the next several days!

Cuyler Diggs

