Monsoon 2021 keeping things interesting this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Storm coverage increasing this afternoon with a 30-40 percent chance of rain in Tucson.

Any storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning.

Activity should drop off this evening, but isolated storms could continue east of Tucson.

Enough moisture will be around Sunday for some isolated to scattered storms in southern Arizona.

After that we will be mostly dry and sunny for the work week, although some computer models are hinting at another push of monsoon moisture for some areas after Wednesday.

Have a great weekend,

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

