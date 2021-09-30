TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Early morning showers and storms will continue to clear to the northeast, but more to come.

Tucson will see a 50% chance for storms this afternoon as a weather system continues to influence the region.

Highs will remain cooler than average through Saturday, then warming back to the low 90s.

Early next week another weather system may bring rain to the region once again.

Monsoon 2021 goes out with a bang.

April Madison

