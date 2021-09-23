Watch
Monsoon 2021 could bring a little more rain in it's last week

Rain chances and cooler air
Posted at 6:11 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 09:12:29-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy on this Thursday, with a 30% chance for isolated storms in Tucson today and tonight.

Chances for showers and storms will start today and continue into early next week as a pair of systems impact the area.

High temperatures will mostly be several degrees below late September norms.

There is a chance Tucson will see highs in the upper 80s by Sunday and Monday.

Here's hoping for a little more rain as we say goodbye to Monsoon.

April Madison

