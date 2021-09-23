Monsoon 2021 could bring a little more rain in it's last week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy on this Thursday, with a 30% chance for isolated storms in Tucson today and tonight.
Chances for showers and storms will start today and continue into early next week as a pair of systems impact the area.
High temperatures will mostly be several degrees below late September norms.
There is a chance Tucson will see highs in the upper 80s by Sunday and Monday.
Here's hoping for a little more rain as we say goodbye to Monsoon.
April Madison
MORE WEATHER
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter