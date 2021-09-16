Moisture increases and highs drop to the 90s

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then becoming partly cloudy with a minimal 10% chance for an isolated storm.

A brief moisture increase will bring isolated thunderstorms back to southeast Arizona into the weekend, along with a return to the 90s.

Another weather system passing north of the area early next week is expected to bring gusty winds and a few more degrees of cooling.

Morning lows will continue to be nice, dropping to the upper 60s and low 70s.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

