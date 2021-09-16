Watch
Moisture increases and highs drop to the 90s

Slight storm chances return
Posted at 5:55 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 08:55:48-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then becoming partly cloudy with a minimal 10% chance for an isolated storm.

A brief moisture increase will bring isolated thunderstorms back to southeast Arizona into the weekend, along with a return to the 90s.

Another weather system passing north of the area early next week is expected to bring gusty winds and a few more degrees of cooling.

Morning lows will continue to be nice, dropping to the upper 60s and low 70s.

