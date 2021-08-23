Minimal storm chances and a return to triple-digit heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then becoming partly cloudy with a minimal 10% chance for mountain showers and storms.

A low grade monsoon pattern, from Tucson eastward, will continue through much of this week with the best chances remaining over the higher elevations.

Temperatures will continue to warm through much of the week with Wednesday and Thursday looking to be the hottest days.

Triple digit temperatures for much of the deserts are expected.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

