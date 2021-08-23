Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Minimal storm chances and a return to triple-digit heat

The triple-digits return
Posted at 6:02 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 09:07:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then becoming partly cloudy with a minimal 10% chance for mountain showers and storms.

A low grade monsoon pattern, from Tucson eastward, will continue through much of this week with the best chances remaining over the higher elevations.

Temperatures will continue to warm through much of the week with Wednesday and Thursday looking to be the hottest days.

Triple digit temperatures for much of the deserts are expected.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018