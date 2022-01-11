Mild winter weather continues this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather will remain relatively mild for this time of the year as no major changes are on the way.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s through the end of the week and into the weekend.

We will see our share of high clouds, but we don't expect any rain until the end of the week.

Our chances of rain will be slim as a low pressure system approaches the area from the southwest.

A few showers will be possible late in the week and into Saturday.

For now, we can look forward to some nice winter temperatures!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

