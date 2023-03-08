Watch Now
Mild March weather will continue

Posted at 7:13 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 21:13:39-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A strong southwest flow will continue to bring some sub-tropical moisture over southern Arizona through the end of the week.

Even though we'll see a mix of clouds and sun, it will still be too dry to produce any rain or mountain snow.

Temperatures will be quite comfortable through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Highs will climb into the mid-70s with some lower 80s arriving by the end of the week.

This would be a great time to get outside!

Cuyler Diggs

