TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures drop a couple degrees below average for the rest of your Memorial Day weekend.

It will still be warm in the mid-90s, and winds will increase with a passing system to the north.

The winds will combine with the dry conditions for yet another round of elevated fire weather concerns with a warning issued for areas east of Tucson Sunday.

100s return quickly for the work week.

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

