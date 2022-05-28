Watch
Memorial Day weekend arrives with cooler temperatures, gusty wind and increased wildfire danger

Posted at 8:58 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 23:58:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Memorial Day weekend is here and we'll be able to enjoy slightly cooler temperatures, but the wind will increase as low pressure moves closer to southern Arizona.

High temperatures will drop back into the 90s for the weekend, but wind speeds will increase along with wildfire danger.

Critical wildfire conditions will return for much of the area as gusty wind combines with low humidity.

By the middle of next week, high pressure returns will less wind and high temperatures in the low 100s.

Enjoy your Memorial Day weekend and be safe!

Cuyler Diggs

