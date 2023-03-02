Watch Now
March comes in like a lion with a blast winter weather

Posted at 7:08 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 21:08:35-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our latest winter storm is a strong one and will even bring snow as low as 2,000' which includes Tucson.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Tucson and vicinity along with Winter Storm Warnings for locations above 4,000'.

In Tucson, many of us will see 1 to 3" of snow and up to 18" of snow could fall above 6,000'.

The storm will quickly move east and give way to clearing skies and cold air which will lead to sub-freezing overnight temperatures to finish the week.

After all this, we are looking forward to a nice weekend with highs in the lower 70s.

Be safe and allow plenty of travel time!

Cuyler Diggs

