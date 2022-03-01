March arrives like a lamb with spring-like conditions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — March will arrive like a lamb with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

The warming trend won't last long because another change in the weather pattern will bring cooler air along with gusty wind back to southern Arizona by the end of the week.

By Sunday, we'll see highs drop back into the 60s with overnight lows in the 30s.

Even though the storm track will dive farther south, most of the moisture will remain well to our north.

For now, enjoy the nice mid-week warming trend!

Cuyler Diggs

