March arrives like a lamb, but winter won't give up easy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — March arrived like a lamb, but another shift back to more winter-like weather is just around the corner.

Highs in the 80s will quickly give way to cooler temperatures and gusty wind by the end of the week.

We won't see much of a chance of rain or snow with this next wave of winter-like weather, but highs will drop back into the 60s by Sunday.

The wind will create some blowing dust and raise wildfire danger by the end of the week.

Make sure to get outside over the next couple of days if you want to enjoy the 80s!

Cuyler Diggs

