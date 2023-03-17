Lucky to have a pleasant St. Patrick's Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Luck will be on our side for St. Patrick's Day as pleasant weather settles over southern Arizona with high temperatures running pretty close to 70°.

Cool, unsettled weather will carry us through the weekend with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low to mid-40s.

Early next week will bring a brief warming trend as we wait for another weather system to arrive Tuesday night.

This next system will bring some more rain and mountain snow along with cooler temperatures that will have our highs falling back into the lower 60s by the middle of the week.

Seems as though we have found ourselves back on a busy storm track!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

