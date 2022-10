TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an active week for scattered showers across southern Arizona, those storm chances will stick with us for the next couple of days. Low pressure around southern Arizona and northwest New Mexico will bring those chances for rain through next Thursday.

The temperatures will be average for our area. Tucson will see mid 80s throughout the week. Sierra Vista will see 70s throughout the week.

