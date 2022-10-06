Low pressure brings a chance of rain through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An area of low pressure will continue to bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona through the upcoming weekend.

A few thunderstorms will produce heavy rain and some localized flooding will be possible.

Along with the chance of rain, our temperatures will stay close to average for this time of the year.

We can expect highs in the 80s with lows in the 60s all the way into next week.

Enjoy the rain while it lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

