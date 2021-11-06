Watch
Lots of warm weather for weekend activities

Posted at 5:58 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 20:58:59-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will continue to dominate our weekend weather and this means above average heat will remain over southern Arizona.

Highs will stay around 90° with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

A series of Pacific storm systems will bring some high clouds, occasional breezy conditions and cooler temperatures as we head into next week.

High temperatures will cool into the upper 70s by Wednesday.

Have a great, safe weekend and stay cool!

Cuyler Diggs

