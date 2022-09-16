Watch Now
Lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures to finish the week

Posted at 7:09 PM, Sep 15, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — A dry westerly flow will stay with us to finish the week and temperatures will start to climb.

This weekend, highs will reach 100° under mostly sunny skies.

Even though the afternoon temperatures will be quite warm, the overnight lows will be quite nice and drop into the upper 60s.

A chance of rain returns to start next week and cooler temperatures will return with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Monsoon will try to give us some more rain before officially coming to an end on September 30th.

