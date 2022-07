TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Daily storm chances and staying well above average.

Tucson will see a slight 20-30% of storms each day, with highs staying 3-5° above average.

Tucson's high today will be only a few degrees cooler than Sunday, warming to 104°.

Better storm chances return for the weekend, and will bring slightly cooler temps.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS