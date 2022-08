TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We should see a bit of a down day, with only a 30% chance for isolated storms in Tucson, and a little better chance to our south, southwest.

Starting Wednesday, several factors bring back a strong monsoon flow into the weekend, along with much cooler temps.

Temperatures will remain near seasonal averages through Wednesday, lowering to nearly 10 degrees below

normal this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS