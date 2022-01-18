Watch
Light scattered showers move through the area today

Scattered light showers move through the area with high temperatures in the upper 60s.
Posted at 6:20 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 08:20:54-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Weak system will push through the area for light and scattered showers today.

The middle part of the day should be the wettest, but we are only talking about light amounts with less than a tenth of inch looking like a safe bet in the valleys. Some isolated spots in the mountains could get up to .25-.5". Snow levels above 8500 feet with only light amounts.

Temperatures will be right around normal in the upper 60s the rest of the week.

Brian Brennan

