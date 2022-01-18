Light scattered showers move through the area today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Weak system will push through the area for light and scattered showers today.

The middle part of the day should be the wettest, but we are only talking about light amounts with less than a tenth of inch looking like a safe bet in the valleys. Some isolated spots in the mountains could get up to .25-.5". Snow levels above 8500 feet with only light amounts.

Temperatures will be right around normal in the upper 60s the rest of the week.

Brian Brennan

