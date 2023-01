TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and a little less wind today as highs climb back to the 60s.

Sunday will be near 70° in Tucson, but will be accompanied by some gusty winds late in the day.

Early next week another weather system will move through, leading to the potential for rain, cooler temps and gusty winds.

Meteorologist April Madison

