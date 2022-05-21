Less wind for the weekend, but wildfire danger will remain high

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Plenty of sunshine will take us through the weekend and into next week along with highs in the 90s.

The good news is that we will experience less wind, but high wildfire danger will remain over the area as dry air remains in place.

High pressure will strengthen over southern Arizona as we move into the middle of next week and high temperatures will climb back into the low 100s by the end of the week.

There's still no sign of rain, so we'll keep hoping for a good monsoon.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

