TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A chilly start, but less wind will allow afternoon temps to start warming back to the 70s today through Friday.

Highs will peak around 74-75° on Thursday before cooling slightly to start the weekend.

Otherwise, a few nearby weather systems this weekend into next week could result is some light showers at times.

Rain chances are minimal, but best chance will be Saturday, and again on Monday.

April Madison

