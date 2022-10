TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies and milder easterly winds today.

High pressure will stay overhead, bringing a few more degrees of warming. Upper 80s expected in Tucson today and tomorrow.

A storm system will start to impact the western United States this weekend, bringing cooler weather along with a chance for rain and high mountain snow through early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

