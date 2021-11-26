Less wind and warmer temperatures return for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will return to southern Arizona over the holiday weekend and will bring warmer temperatures and less wind back to the region.

Highs will climb back into the 70s, but overnight lows will remain chilly and drop into the mid to upper 40s.

A warm, dry weather pattern will continue into next week as highs approach 80° by the middle of the week.

Other than a breezy morning, Black Friday should provide some pretty nice weather for bargain hunters!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

