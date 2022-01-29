Less wind and warmer temperatures for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The wind will settle down Saturday afternoon and give way to a relatively nice stretch of weather for the remainder of the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Highs will climb into the upper 60s to near 70° through Tuesday and overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The next cold front won't bring much in the way of moisture, but more gusty wind and cool air will arrive Tuesday into Wednesday.

Only a few light rain showers will fall in the lower elevations along with some light snow in the mountains.

Enjoy the weekend with less wind!

Cuyler Diggs

