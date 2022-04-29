Less wind and cooler today, warmer and more wind for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're hoping to avoid the stronger winds at the Pima County Fair, you might want to go today and tomorrow.

We will get a break from the really strong winds today and tomorrow, picking up between 10-15 mph, but stronger winds will return Sunday.

Highs will briefly drop back to seasonal norms today, before returning to the low to mid 90s over the weekend and continuing into next week.

Dry conditions will also continue across southeast Arizona into next week.

