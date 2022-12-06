Watch Now
Less fog with mostly sunny skies this afternoon

Breezy and cooler air coming
Breezy and cooler the second half of the week
Posted at 6:33 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 08:33:49-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see a few clouds to start the day, with a little patchy fog mainly west of Tucson.

Clearing will continue through tonight as lows drop into the 40s for Tucson, after warming to around 70° this afternoon.

A passing weather system will bring a chance of showers to areas northeast of Tucson Wednesday along with cooler temps areawide.

Dry conditions are then expected Thursday into the weekend before another weather system possibly takes aim at the area late Sunday into Monday.

Meteorologist April Madison

