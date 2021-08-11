Watch
Late night and overnight storms lead to more flood concerns

Monsoon 2021 stays active
More rain, storms, and flood concerns
Posted at 6:08 AM, Aug 11, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a very active night and early morning, there is a lot of ponding of roads and flooded areas. Use caution on your daily commute.

Expect another 50% chance for storms today and possibly in the overnight hours again tonight.

Increased shower and thunderstorm activity will bring temperatures a few degrees below average into the weekend.

Some storms will generate strong winds and heavy rain which will result in continued flooding concerns and localized storm damage.

Remember... turn around, don't drown.

