Last weekend of monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Widespread hit and miss thunderstorms this Saturday afternoon.

Unfortunately, it has been more miss than hit in the metro area so far. But we have more chances for storms and showers overnight and tomorrow.

Another system drops down into our area by Thursday. So after a cool and showery weekend, temperatures will stay below normal through the end of the week.

Brian Brennan

