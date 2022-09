TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we head into the last day of monsoon and into the weekend, we're seeing average temperatures in the 90s for Tucson and low 80s for Sierra Vista. Chances for scattered showers will increase during the afternoon and evening, especially over the higher elevations.

Temperatures will remain near normal over the next several days with low to mid 90s in Tucson and 80s in Sierra Vista.

