Labor Day weekend will bring seasonal September weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Labor Day weekend has arrived and we can expect seasonal September weather as we get outside over the next few days.

High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

Monsoon will produce isolated thunderstorms through the weekend as moisture increases over the region.

Most thunderstorms will occur over the mountains east and south of Tucson, but even the metro area will have a chance of thunderstorms.

Monsoon activity slows way down by the end of next week as drier, more stable air returns to southern Arizona.

Have a safe and happy Labor Day weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

