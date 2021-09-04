Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Labor Day weekend will bring seasonal September weather

items.[0].videoTitle
Labor Day weekend will bring seasonal September weather
Posted at 7:27 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 22:27:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Labor Day weekend has arrived and we can expect seasonal September weather as we get outside over the next few days.

High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

Monsoon will produce isolated thunderstorms through the weekend as moisture increases over the region.

Most thunderstorms will occur over the mountains east and south of Tucson, but even the metro area will have a chance of thunderstorms.

Monsoon activity slows way down by the end of next week as drier, more stable air returns to southern Arizona.

Have a safe and happy Labor Day weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018