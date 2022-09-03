Labor Day Weekend hot, with winds more likely than rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are in a bit of a break from our daily monsoon chances, with drier air in the forecast this holiday weekend.

There's a slight chance for showers or the occasional thunderstorm in Pima County on Friday, with most activity possible south of the Tucson area. A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. for Central and West Pima County.

Saturday will again bring very slight rain chances, but most of Southern Arizona will stay sunny, dry and hot. Temperatures will top out right around 100 degrees, slightly above average. We'll see gusty conditions in the morning hours.

The pattern does not change much as we close out the holiday weekend, with dry, hot and occasionally windy weather expected Sunday and Monday. We're looking at a better chance for monsoon moisture and cooler temperatures by the middle to end of next week.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

