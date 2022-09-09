Watch Now
Kay brings showers and storms to southern Arizona

Increasing rain and flood watches
Increasing showers and cooler air arrives
Posted at 5:38 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 08:38:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Clouds, rain, and thunderstorms will increase today and tonight.

The most active area will be from around Nogales and Tucson moving westward. This will continue today into Saturday, then lingering remnants through early next week.

A few of these showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for western Pima county today through late Saturday.

High temperatures will be slightly below normal today and Saturday before warming back to more seasonable readings next week.  

Meteorologist April Madison

