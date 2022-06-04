Watch
June heat continues to build and will have our temperatures pushing 110° in the near future

Posted at 7:48 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 22:48:23-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our 100° temperatures will likely feel comfortable compared to the temperatures we have in the forecast.

High pressure will build over the Southwest and have our highs approaching 110° by the end of next week.

The heat will be accompanied by plenty of sunshine, but there is a little hint of moisture that will arrive by the middle of next week.

The moisture likely won't be enough to create any significant chance of rain, but it does indicate a shift more towards favorable monsoon conditions.

This weekend, stay cool and stay safe along with having some fun!

Cuyler Diggs

