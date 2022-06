TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One more seasonally warm day before the 100s return.

Today will be a carbon copy of yesterday's weather. Sunny, upper 90s, and breezy at times.

We will stay hot and dry as daytime temperatures soar to the 100s, peaking Thursday and Friday.

A slight increase in moisture will bring a small chance of thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday near the New Mexico border.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS