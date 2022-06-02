June arrives with triple-digit heat and there's more on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — June has arrived and it has brought the heat that is typical of this time of the year.

High temperatures will stay in the low 100s through the end of the week as high pressure builds over the region.

We will see an increase in wind to finish the week and this will bring elevated wildfire danger back to southeastern Arizona.

As we look into next week, the weather pattern won't change much and highs will return to the lower 100s with overnight lows near 70°.

Looks like our air conditioners will be putting in some extra work over the next several days!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

