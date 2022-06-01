June arrives with triple-digit heat and lots of sunshine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Just as we flip the calendar over to June, we'll feel the heat building across southern Arizona.

Highs will climb into the low 100s through the end of the week and that trend will carry us all the way into the middle of next week.

We are watching the skies over central and northern Mexico for any hint of monsoon.

There will be an increase in moisture for the end of the week, but none of it will make it into southeastern Arizona.

For now, we'll just have to find some ways to stay cool!

Cuyler Diggs

