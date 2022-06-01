Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

June arrives with triple-digit heat and lots of sunshine

June arrives with triple-digit heat and lots of sunshine
Posted at 7:36 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 22:36:56-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Just as we flip the calendar over to June, we'll feel the heat building across southern Arizona.

Highs will climb into the low 100s through the end of the week and that trend will carry us all the way into the middle of next week.

We are watching the skies over central and northern Mexico for any hint of monsoon.

There will be an increase in moisture for the end of the week, but none of it will make it into southeastern Arizona.

For now, we'll just have to find some ways to stay cool!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018