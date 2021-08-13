Watch
It's shaping up to be an active Monsoon weekend

Flash Flood Concerns
Posted at 6:06 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 09:07:39-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for an active Monsoon weekend!

Partly cloudy to start this Friday, then becoming mostly cloudy with a 50-60% chance for daily and nightly storms.

A disturbance moving in from the east, today into the weekend, will increase storm chances for much of southeast Arizona. The best timing for the heaviest rain will likely occur between noon and midnight.

Some storms will generate strong winds and very heavy rain which will result in continued flooding concerns.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect today through Sunday afternoon.

Stay safe, be smart, and don't drive through running water!

April Madison

