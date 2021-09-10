Watch
Excessive Heat Warning for western Pima County

Looking down the barrel at a stretch of 100s and near record mid-September temperatures.
Posted at 4:30 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 20:52:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's going to be a hot weekend, especially for areas west of Tucson.

There is an Excessive Heat Warning for western Pima County from Sunday morning until Monday night.

We'll be just below heat warning criteria in the metro area, but it will still be dangerously hot. Try to avoid the heat of the day, drink plenty of water, and never leave children or pets inside a vehicle for any period of time.

Have a great and safe weekend,

Brian Brennan

