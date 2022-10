TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Isolated showers and storms possible for one more day!

Mostly sunny, with a 20% chance of rain and storms later this afternoon in Tucson.

After today, drier and warmer air will move in bringing warmer temps for the second half of the week.

Tucson will see highs climbing back to the low 90s by Thursday and Friday.

Meteorologist April Madison

