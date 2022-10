TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Isolated showers and thunderstorms hit parts of Southern Arizona on Sunday. Communities near Benson and Wilcox saw the most activity in the early evening hours. Storms are expected to clear by later in the evening.

Most of the region will stay dry headed into the work week.

In Tucson, highs remain in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s. In Sierra Vista, highs remain in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

