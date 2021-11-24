Watch
Isolated showers and much cooler air arrives

Cooler air with a little rain
Posted at 6:11 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 08:11:15-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a break later this morning, a second weather system pushing through Arizona will continue our chance of showers into early Thursday,.

Temperatures will drop down around seasonal averages, between 70-72° in Tucson.

A 20-30% chance for showers will move through later this afternoon, and continue into early Thanksgiving across southeast Arizona.

Warmer again by this weekend as high pressure builds back in from the west.

Meteorologist April Madison

