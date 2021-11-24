Isolated showers and much cooler air arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a break later this morning, a second weather system pushing through Arizona will continue our chance of showers into early Thursday,.
Temperatures will drop down around seasonal averages, between 70-72° in Tucson.
A 20-30% chance for showers will move through later this afternoon, and continue into early Thanksgiving across southeast Arizona.
Warmer again by this weekend as high pressure builds back in from the west.
Meteorologist April Madison
