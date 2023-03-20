Watch Now
Increasing wind and clouds ahead of our next weather system

Posted at 4:57 AM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 09:27:31-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy southwest winds today, with clouds increasing through tonight.

These winds will get even stronger Tuesday and Wednesday, with blowing dust concerns and a chance for
showers overnight Tuesday through early Wednesday.

Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s across most of southern Arizona, then dropping substantially the second half of the week.

Cool and unsettled weather is expected to continue into next weekend. 

Meteorologist April Madison

