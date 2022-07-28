Increasing storm chances and flood concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Increasing storm chances over the next few days, even for Tucson.

The heart of Tucson hasn't seen much of the action over the past few days, but we could see that change over the next 36 hours.

An impulse from the east could bring a boost to storm chances as far west as Tucson and central Pima county, and bring some heavy downpours and wet microbursts.

The FLOOD WATCH has been extended through Friday morning.

Cooler than average high temperatures will also be a result of this pattern.

Meteorologist April Madison

