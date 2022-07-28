Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Increasing storm chances and flood concerns

Flood watches extended through Friday
AZ PERCENT OF AVG PRECIPITATION - PAST 30 DAYS
Posted at 5:14 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 08:19:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Increasing storm chances over the next few days, even for Tucson.

The heart of Tucson hasn't seen much of the action over the past few days, but we could see that change over the next 36 hours.

An impulse from the east could bring a boost to storm chances as far west as Tucson and central Pima county, and bring some heavy downpours and wet microbursts.

The FLOOD WATCH has been extended through Friday morning.

Cooler than average high temperatures will also be a result of this pattern.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018