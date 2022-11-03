Watch Now
Increasing showers and much colder air arrives

Posted at 5:28 AM, Nov 03, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A line of showers was moving mainly north of the area as of early this morning. This coverage will expand and increase across southern Arizona through today and tonight.

Best chance for Tucson rain will likely be sometime between 4 and 8 PM. Gusty winds will continue as the storm passes, as well as a passing cold front through Saturday morning.

The approaching storm will also bring gusty winds today from Tucson eastward.

Dry conditions are expected for the weekend into next week with quickly moderating temperatures. 

Meteorologist April Madison

