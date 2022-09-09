Hurricane Kay draws near with showers soon to follow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hurricane Kay continues to move closer to Arizona and moisture is increasing along with temperatures that are decreasing.

Showers and thunderstorms will be common across southern Arizona as we finish the week and head into the weekend.

The heaviest of the rain will remain west of Tucson and extend into Southern California where Flood Watches are in effect for Friday into Saturday.

High temperatures will drop into the lower 90s to finish the week and stay in the mid to upper 90s to start next week.

Let's hope we can get some more rain before monsoon officially comes to an end on September 30th.

Cuyler Diggs

