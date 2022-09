TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy skies today as Kay inches closer.

We'll see very slight rain chances to our west tonight, but much better Friday into Saturday.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for western Pima county Friday through Saturday.

Temps start trending down today as distant Hurricane Kay ushers moisture into the region.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS