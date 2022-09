TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds are increasing today as moisture from Hurricane Kay inches closer.

Highs will stay in the triple-digits today but start cooling Thursday into the weekend.

Light to moderate rain will start mainly on Friday leading into Saturday. Storms will become more severe if the clouds part enough for some daytime heating.

Some showers to could linger into early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

